23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated in Drass

The Indian Army on Tuesday commemorated soldiers who perished in the three-month-long 1999 Kargil war on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Soldiers were remembered for their courage during the war waged along the Line of Control in the Kargil area of Ladakh Union Territory.

"Kargil War is testimony to the unparalleled saga of raw grit, stoic courage and unmatched resolve of the Indian soldier, fighting in adverse weather conditions in one of the most treacherous terrain," a defence spokesperson said in a statement issued by the Army.

"To commemorate the 23rd 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', a host of events were organised under the aegis of Northern Command, culminating into the final event on 26th July 2022,'' he said.

Feroz Ahmed Khan, Chief Executive Councillor Kargil, was the chief guest and Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command was the chief host for Tuesday's event, the spokesperson said. The events included two cycle rallies, one of which was carried out from Siachen to Kargil War Memorial, and another from Delhi to Drass - both held under a joint initiative by the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, the spokesperson said.

Two motorcycle expeditions -- one flagged off by the Vice Chief of Army Staff from Delhi to Drass, and the other from Turtuk to Drass, an ultra-marathon run by Sufiya from Siachen to Drass, and a mountain expedition by Bachendri Pal and team, which traversed 37 passes from Arunachal Pradesh to reach Drass, were also part of events this year.

"Kargil Victory Flame was moved through the entire area of Northern Command finally reaching Dras. These events culminated at Kargil War Memorial paving way to a grand ceremony, with multiple cultural and ceremonial programmes," he said.

The events were followed by the laying of wreaths by Air Marshal Shreekumar Prabhakaran, AOC-in-C, Western Air Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Lt Gen Anindya Sen Gupta, GOC 14 Corps, and other military dignitaries.

The Kargil Victory Flame was received at Kargil War Memorial by Air Marshal Prabhakaran, Lt Gen Dwivedi, Col Sonam Wangchuk, Brig Mohit Saxena, and Col Praveen Tomar, all being the awardees of the Kargil War, the spokesperson said. A team of Sikh soldiers performed 'Gatka', a martial arts form with roots in Punjab. The team was part of a battalion that had taken an active part in the 1999 War. It had come all the way from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to be a part of the event.

"Commemoration of the Kargil War is not merely a revisit to the war account but showcasing of the indomitable spirit, unflinching dedication and selfless service displayed by soldiers.

"Each story of the war is a saga of honour, courage and sacrifice which is an example to the youth of the entire nation to emulate and strive to make this nation stronger. It is also about sharing with the nation and world at large as to what being a soldier means,'' the Army statement said.

