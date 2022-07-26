Soccer-Manchester City Women sign Dutch international Casparij

Left Menu

Manchester City Women continued their rebuild with the signing of versatile Netherlands international Kerstin Casparij from Eredivisie outfit FC Twente on a three-year deal, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 17:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City Women continued their rebuild with the signing of versatile Netherlands international Kerstin Casparij from Eredivisie outfit FC Twente on a three-year deal, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Tuesday. The 21-year-old, who can play as a defender or a midfielder, follows the likes of Leila Ouahabi and Deyna Castellanos into the club after several long-serving players left in the summer.

"I'm overjoyed -- I have no words to describe how happy I am to be a Manchester City player and I can't wait to play for this beautiful club," Casparij said. "I felt like the whole club is a family and the perfect fit for me -- I immediately got such a good feeling about the place and it was a no-brainer for me."

England internationals Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway, and Jill Scott as well as Scotland's Caroline Weir have all left the club while England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley retired. The city was third in the 2021-22 season of the WSL behind champions Chelsea and second-placed Arsenal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

