Left Menu

Shukla is now Bengal Senior team coach

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:17 IST
Shukla is now Bengal Senior team coach
  • Country:
  • India

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Tuesday appointed former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the coach of the senior team for the upcoming season.

''I am extremely happy to announce our very own Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the new senior Bengal team coach,'' CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

''The decision is taken by all the office bearers unanimously as we selected the veteran as the most deserving among the other reputed contenders who were up for the slot.

''I am very hopeful that under him Bengal cricket would reach greater heights as we all know his commitment for Bengal cricket. He can connect with the players very smoothly.'' Sourashis Lahiri would be continuing in his position as the assistant coach of the Senior Bengal team considering his performance in the recent past, while former Bengal coach W V Raman would assume the new role of batting consultant, Dalmiya added.

He also said that practice sessions for the senior Bengal team would start at the earliest.

Thanking the CAB, Shukla said: ''It's a new responsibility and I will give my best like I did when I used to play for Bengal.'' PTI TAP ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022