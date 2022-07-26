Shukla is now Bengal Senior team coach

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Tuesday appointed former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the coach of the senior team for the upcoming season.

''I am extremely happy to announce our very own Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the new senior Bengal team coach,'' CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

''The decision is taken by all the office bearers unanimously as we selected the veteran as the most deserving among the other reputed contenders who were up for the slot.

''I am very hopeful that under him Bengal cricket would reach greater heights as we all know his commitment for Bengal cricket. He can connect with the players very smoothly.'' Sourashis Lahiri would be continuing in his position as the assistant coach of the Senior Bengal team considering his performance in the recent past, while former Bengal coach W V Raman would assume the new role of batting consultant, Dalmiya added.

He also said that practice sessions for the senior Bengal team would start at the earliest.

Thanking the CAB, Shukla said: ''It's a new responsibility and I will give my best like I did when I used to play for Bengal.'' PTI TAP ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)