Soccer-Seger's Swedes come up short again as England march on to Euro final

Sweden captain Caroline Seger's wait for a major international title goes on after her side collapsed in a 4-0 defeat to hosts England to crash out of Euro 2022 at the semi-final stage on Tuesday. The Swedes, whose only tournament victory came at the Euros in 1984, came into the competition ranked second in the world, but once they went a goal down the host nation took over and comfortably cruised into the final.

The Swedish attack misfired and their defence fell apart as their run of 34 games unbeaten during 90 minutes came to a shuddering halt in Sheffield, and there will not be too many more chances for the 37-year-old Seger. "It feels like in the first half, the first 25 minutes things were going well for our part, then they got the goals and it got tough, after that we got a little lesson in how quickly it can go," the midfielder told broadcaster TV4.

Seger was part of the team that suffered a shock defeat on penalties to Canada in the Olympic final in Tokyo last year, and despite making more than 200 appearances for the national team since her debut in 2005 she has yet to win a major tournament. "It was psychologically difficult when they got a goal just before halftime," Seger explained. "Over 90 minutes I don't think the result reflects the game, but they are talented, they are sharp and they are good."

The Swedes have already qualified for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand but Seger, whose name translates as "victory", would not be drawn on whether or not she would make herself available for one last run at a major trophy. "I don't know, it's not something I want to decide now," she said as the English fans celebrated with their team. "There'll be no more Euros, anyway."

