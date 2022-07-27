Left Menu

Soccer-Atalanta defender Palomino suspended after positive doping test

Atalanta's Argentine defender Jose Palomino has been handed a provisional suspension by Italy's Anti-Doping Court after testing positive for a banned substance, the country's national anti-doping organisation (NADO) said on Tuesday. Palomino's sample contained a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list which can also be found in some medications.

27-07-2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Atalanta's Argentine defender Jose Palomino has been handed a provisional suspension by Italy's Anti-Doping Court after testing positive for a banned substance, the country's national anti-doping organisation (NADO) said on Tuesday.

Palomino's sample contained a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list which can also be found in some medications. The suspension comes before the start of the new Serie A campaign, which Atalanta kick off on Aug. 13 at Sampdoria after finishing eighth in the table last season.

"The National Anti-doping Court, accepting the request made by the National Anti-doping Prosecutor, has proceeded to suspend as a cautionary measure the athlete Jose Luis Palomino," NADO Italia said https://www.nadoitalia.it/it/news-it/violazioni-normativa/6029-tna-jose-luis-palomino-figc-sospeso-in-via-cautelare.html in a statement. Palomino could not immediately be reached for comment.

Atalanta confirmed they had been notified by the Anti-Doping Court about the suspension. "... while waiting to evaluate the next steps in the process, the substance which the national anti-doping prosecutor reported is clostebol metabolite," Atalanta said https://www.atalanta.it/news/comunicato-atalanta-bc-26-7 in a statement.

The 32-year-old Palomino, who joined Atalanta from Bulgarian side Ludogorets in 2017, has made 202 appearances for the Bergamo-based club in all competitions.

