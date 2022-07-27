Left Menu

VVS Laxman, Daniel Vettori appointed to ICC Men's Cricket Committee

Apart from them, former West Indies cricketer Roger Harper has been appointed as the second past player representative.

27-07-2022
Former Indian batter VVS Laxman. (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian batter VVS Laxman has been appointed to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Cricket Committee as a current player representative. Laxman, who is currently the chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has been appointed alongside former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori.

Apart from them, former West Indies cricketer Roger Harper has been appointed as the second past player representative. "Daniel Vettori and VVS Laxman have also been appointed to the ICC Men's Cricket Committee as current player representatives, while Roger Harper has been appointed as the second past player representative, joining Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena," stated ICC in an official statement.

Earlier, ICC also announced the host countries for the next major ICC tournaments in the women's category, with India to host the marquee 50-over 2025 World Cup. The next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025 will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka will host the ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy in 2027 subject to them qualifying for the event.

Bangladesh will be hosting the Women's T20 World Cup for the second time around. "We are delighted to have awarded ICC women's white ball events to Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka. Accelerating the growth of the women's game is one of the ICC's strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport's biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that and deepen its connection with cricket's one billion plus fans," ICC quoted Greg Barclay, ICC Chairman as saying.

Currently, women's T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal. (ANI)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

