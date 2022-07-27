Left Menu

Stephen Constantine named East Bengal head coach

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:14 IST
Former India head coach Stephen Constantine will be in charge of of Kolkata giants East Bengal during the upcoming edition of Indian Super League, the club said on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old Constantine's appointment marks his return to the country after coaching the national team on two separate occasions.

Constantine's biggest achievement was to take India from 173rd to 97th position in the FIFA rankings during his second stint.

''Emami Group and East Bengal club are delighted to announce that the former national team head coach, Stephen Constantine has been appointed as our head coach for the 2022-23 football season,'' a media statement said.

Constantine, who is of Anglo-Cypriot descent, had coached the national team at the 2002 Busan Asian after he was appointed as the head coach for the first time the same year, and at the 2004 Pre-World Cup.

It was under Constantine that India had won the 2002 LG Cup in Vietman, which is one of the most memorable wins in the new millennium.

He was again appointed as the coach of the national team in January 2015 and it was under him that India won the 2016 SAFF Cup. He guided the team to 2019 AFC Asian Cup where India were ousted in the group stage after a winning start.

East Bengal had a forgettable 2021-22 ISL season when the team finished ninth among 11 teams.

