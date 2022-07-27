Left Menu

Manipur CM unveils Durand Cup trophies

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:44 IST
Manipur CM unveils Durand Cup trophies
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a former professional footballer, unveiled three Durand Cup trophies at the City Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

The northeastern state will host 10 group matches of the 131st Durand Cup from August 18 to September 5 at Khuman Lampak stadium.

Recalling that he had played in the tournament as a Left defender for BSF in the 1981 edition when his team had won the trophy at Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi, he said, ''Durand Cup matches happening in Imphal is like personally walking down the memory lane.'' ''It is a matter of great pride and privilege to be present at the monumental event of unveiling the trophies for the 131st edition of Durand Cup, 2022,'' he said.

Singh also thanked the army and organisers of the cup for bringing the iconic tournament to the ''football passionate state of Manipur''.

He assured the organisers of all support for making the tournament bigger and better than the previous years.

''Manipur is one of the states producing the highest number of Indian Super League (ISL) players,'' he said.

Two teams from Manipur -- NEROCA FC and TRAU FC --are competing in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022