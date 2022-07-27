Manipur CM unveils Durand Cup trophies

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a former professional footballer, unveiled three Durand Cup trophies at the City Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

The northeastern state will host 10 group matches of the 131st Durand Cup from August 18 to September 5 at Khuman Lampak stadium.

Recalling that he had played in the tournament as a Left defender for BSF in the 1981 edition when his team had won the trophy at Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi, he said, ''Durand Cup matches happening in Imphal is like personally walking down the memory lane.'' ''It is a matter of great pride and privilege to be present at the monumental event of unveiling the trophies for the 131st edition of Durand Cup, 2022,'' he said.

Singh also thanked the army and organisers of the cup for bringing the iconic tournament to the ''football passionate state of Manipur''.

He assured the organisers of all support for making the tournament bigger and better than the previous years.

''Manipur is one of the states producing the highest number of Indian Super League (ISL) players,'' he said.

Two teams from Manipur -- NEROCA FC and TRAU FC --are competing in the tournament.

