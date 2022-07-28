Left Menu

Soccer-Palace sign U.S. international Richards from Bayern

Palace is a club that seems like they're always fighting." Richards arrived at Bayern in 2018 from Major League Soccer team FC Dallas, initially signing on loan before making the transfer permanent in January. The versatile defender made 10 appearances for the Bavarian club after his senior debut in 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 10:12 IST
Soccer-Palace sign U.S. international Richards from Bayern
Representative Image

Crystal Palace has signed American international defender Chris Richards from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Wednesday. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. BBC reported Palace will pay an initial 8.5 million pounds ($10.33 million) for the 22-year-old center-back, with the fee rising to 11 million pounds with add-ons.

"I'm really excited for it," Richards told Palace's website. The kind of project I've seen (attracted me). It's a lot of young players but also young players who have a lot of fights. Palace is a club that seems like they're always fighting." Richards arrived at Bayern in 2018 from Major League Soccer team FC Dallas, initially signing on loan before making the transfer permanent in January.

The versatile defender made 10 appearances for the Bavarian club after his senior debut in 2020. He spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign and the entirety of last season on loan at Hoffenheim, where he played 34 times in all competitions. Richards has also become a regular in Gregg Berhalter's United States squads and has eight caps since his debut in 2020.

He becomes Palace's fourth signing of the transfer window, after midfielder Cheick Doucoure, striker Malcolm Ebiowei, and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. ($1 = 0.8226 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022