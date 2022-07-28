Motor racing-Vettel announces retirement at end of F1 season
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:40 IST
Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday his retirement from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season. The 35-year-old German, who drives for the Aston Martin team, won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and also spent six seasons with Ferrari.
He made the announcement ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aston Martin
- German
- Formula One
- Red Bull
- Ferrari
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany to stop buying Russian coal on Aug 1, oil on Dec 31, says deputy fin min
Women's Euro 2022: Germany confirm quarter-final slot after 2-0 win over Spain, Denmark defeat Finland 1-0
Financial regulator sees stormy waters ahead for Germany
Germany presents climate emergency program for transport sector after missing CO2 targets
Scholz welcomes Canada's decision to deliver turbines to Germany