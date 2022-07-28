Left Menu

Cycling-Wiebes takes second stage win but Vos keeps yellow jersey

Cycling-Wiebes takes second stage win but Vos keeps yellow jersey
Dutchwoman Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM won the fifth stage of the women's Tour de France on Thursday with another powerful sprint to the finish line of the 176 km flat ride from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Die-des-Vosges -- the longest stage of the race. Wiebes launched her sprint with Elisa Balsamo and yellow jersey holder Marianne Vos in hot pursuit and kept both at bay to claim her second stage victory after winning the opening stage on the Champs-Elysees.

Vos, who nearly took a wrong turn at the final corner, came in third behind Balsamo but the Jumbo-Visma rider retains the yellow jersey. "I'm really happy, especially because Franzy (team mate Franziska Koch) did such a strong effort with controlling the race from the beginning," Wiebes said.

"When the (breakaway group of) four went away, Franzy (controlled) the pace of the peloton... She did an amazing effort, so I'm happy to finish it off." When asked if she was the best sprinter, she said: "I don't like to say I'm the best sprinter in the world.

"I felt today again strong in the sprint, I'm happy to deliver it after a long stage. It's still a goal to get the green jersey." The stage was also marred by a big crash with about 50 km to go, with many riders injured.

Emma Norsgaard was forced to abandon the race with her Movistar team saying she had pain in her head, neck and left shoulder. She was taken to the hospital for further assessment.

