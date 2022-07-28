Left Menu

Double delight for Preeti Rajak in shooting meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:37 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Preeti Rajak won both the senior and junior women's trap competitions on the final day of the inaugural Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Thursday.

Olympian Kynan Chenai emerged triumphant in the men's trap competition.

Preeti shot 28 in the final to overcome Commonwealth Games champion Shreyasi Singh, who fell short with 24 hits.

Madhya Pradesh also took the bronze as Ayesha Khan, with 18 hits, bettered Manisha Keer (also from M.P), who had 12, in the four-woman medal match.

In the junior women's final, Preeti got the better of Delhi's Aadya Tripathi with 23 hits to the latter's 22. Haryana's Suhanya Singh won bronze with 14 successful hits.

In the men's final, Chenai shot 31 birds out of 40 to overcome Fahd Sultan, who ended with 27 targets. Another local shooter Vivaan Kapoor won bronze with 18.

The tournament was held in memory of the late former president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Digvijay Singh.

