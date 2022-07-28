Left Menu

Everton signs Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:47 IST
Everton signs Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley
Everton signed Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley for a reported 20 million pounds ($24 million) on Thursday, with the winger becoming the third player to move to Goodison Park in the offseason.

McNeil's former Burnley teammate, center back James Tarkowski, also joined and left back Ruben Vinagre signed on loan from Portuguese team Sporting on Wednesday.

McNeil, who has signed a five-year deal, is a former England under-21 international who made 140 appearances for Burnley after joining from Manchester United's academy.

Everton narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League under Frank Lampard last season.

''I have been a big admirer of Dwight for some time,'' Lampard said.

“He has huge talent and is exactly the type of player we want to bring into the squad to help us improve.''

