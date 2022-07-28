Ireland announce squad for three-match ODI series against Netherlands

Ireland are set to tour the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series, starting August 22. The first two ODIs will be played in VRA Amstelveen on August 22 and 24 while the final ODI will take place in VCC Voorburg on August 26.

Cricket Ireland have also announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming tour, which will be led by their regular skipper Laura Delany. Right-arm bowler Ava Canning could be in line to make her ODI debut for Ireland, having featured in 12 T20Is for the side so far. While Amy Hunter and all-rounder Orla Prendergast return to the squad after featuring in ODIs in last year.

"It's not only important for the Ireland Women's squad to play more fixtures, but also to play in different conditions," Carrie Archer, the Chair of National Women's Selectors said in an official statement released by Ireland Cricket. "So, we are pleased with the opportunity to play a three-match ODI series in Holland and provide - particularly the younger players - another experience for their development as well-rounded cricketers," said Archer.

"The Selectors have welcomed back several players that were unavailable for the ODI series against South Africa, and believe we have a side that blends experience with youth that largely featured in the recent T20I Tri-Series against Australia and Pakistan. Indeed, this upcoming series builds on a busy home international season and will provide invaluable experience in this format before we face Pakistan away in the ICC Women's Championship in November," he added. Squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, and Mary Waldron. (ANI)

