NFL-Cardinals QB Murray slams 'disrespectful' discussion of his work ethic

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Thursday called the current conversation around his work ethic "disrespectful" in light of a clause in his new contract that requires him to study game film. The 24-year-old two-time Pro Bowl selection signed a massive $230.5 million contract extension with Arizona last week which stipulates that he must spend four independent hours each week watching film.

Studying film of your performance and that of your upcoming opponents is a common practice among NFL players and coaches but one that is not usually spelled out in a contract. "There's multiple different ways to watch film. Of course we all watch film," Murray told reporters during training camp.

"That doesn't need to be questioned. I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I've put in an incomprehensible amount of time in what I do." Although he declined to say whether he had an issue with the Cardinals including the film study provision, Murray said it would have been impossible for the five-foot 10-inch signal caller to make it this far in the league without complete dedication.

"To think that I can accomplish everything I've accomplished in my career and not be student of the game, not have that passion, not take this serious, it's almost disrespectful," he said. "It's almost a joke. To me... I'm flattered (that someone) would think that at my size I can go out there and not prepare for the game and take it serious. To play the position I play in this league, it's hard. It's too hard (not to study)."

The electrifying Murray led Arizona to a red hot 10-2 start last season before they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the Wild Card playoff round. Murray, whose contract runs through the 2028 season, threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

