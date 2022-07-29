Profiling the Best NFL Rookie Prospects

It has been over 5 months since the Super Bowl, which can mean only one thing; the NFL is almost back. Preseason is almost upon us ahead of the opening game of the season between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills on September 9th at the SoFi Stadium.

Ahead of that game, football fans up and down the country are busy planning out their fantasy football teams, researching the odds for their NFL futures bets, and lying to themselves that this year could finally be the year their team goes the distance.

The main topic of focus for this article though is rookie players. Who is set to become the next Gale Sayers? Which team will benefit the most from a breakout rookie performance? Read on to find out as we profile some of the best up-and-coming rookie talents in the NFL who could make this season one to remember.

Kenny Pickett

Quarterback

Pittsburgh Steelers

The fifth-year senior not only has the benefit of staying in the same city for his NFL debut but staying in the same training facility. That coupled with the stability and support of the coaching staff at the Steelers could allow Pickett to flourish in his first season in the NFL.

Talent-wise, Pickett isn't a stand-out performer compared to last year's rookies – none of which really burst onto the scene – but, he is a steady performer who certainly looks up to the rigors and pressures of the big time.

Pickett's first task will be proving he has what it takes to displace Mitch Trubisky, if he can do that early on, he could well be in contention for the Rookie of the Year (ROTY).

(Highlights from Kenny Pickett's 2021 season.)

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Edge

New York Giants

You won't find Kayvon's name mentioned in many other profiles of the top ROTY prospects because, well, everyone else is wrong… No, it's actually because his move to the New York Giants seems to have gone under the radar in many parts.

Last year Thibodeaux should have been the top choice for a number of teams but missed out. This year he has found his home with the Giants and will be keen to impress. He has all the attributes to do just that too.

He's an excellent pass rusher who's very capable of collecting sacks and, after an extra year of waiting, he is more than ready to step up and make this season his.

Kaiir Elam

Cornerback

Buffalo Bills

There are players who are content to simply slip into a team as an individual cog in a greater machine. Elam isn't one of those players. He's an individual who likes to do it all, which makes sense when you consider how much talent he has.

This year though he will be able to focus more on individual aspects of his game as he has players all around him in defense with insane amounts of talent. Von Miller, Tre'Davious White, and Jordan Poyer will provide Elam with the platform he needs to showcase his incredible playmaking talent.

(Bills fans can look forward to Elam strutting his stuff at the Highmark Stadium this season.)

Chris Olave

Wide Receiver

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints were light in the aerial attack last season and have brought Chris Olave in to rectify that fact. The former Ohio State man has a frightening pace, terrific speed, and a great route running ability.

There are worries about Olave though, the first of which is his four-year college career which has raised eyebrows. The second is the fact that he has often been overshadowed by Garrett Wilson.

To succeed in the NFL Chris Olave must show that he is not a shrinking violet and silence those naysayers early on.

Cameron Jurgens

Center

Philadelphia Eagles

To most teams the prospect of waving goodbye to a five-time Pro Bowler is a serious cause for anguish, but not for the Philadelphia Eagles. That's because the iconic Jason Kelce was heavily involved in the process of finding his successor.

Former Nebraska man Cameron Jurgens was the man identified by Kelce and the Eagles scouting team. The 22-year-old has been described as an athletic freak and his playing style has already been likened to Kelce's.

If the hype is right, we could well be talking about the next ROTY.

