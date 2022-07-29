Left Menu

Motor racing-Alfa Romeo has renewed F1 partnership with Sauber for next season

If in the future we realise we are not interested any more (in Formula 1) or we don't have returns on our investments, we'll see what to do, but everything will be done in an orderly way," Imparato said.

Alfa Romeo has renewed its Formula 1 partnership with Sauber for the next racing season, Alfa Chief Executive Jean-Philippe Imparato said on Friday. "I have signed the renewal this morning," Imparato said.

He said Formula 1 was a "school of excellence" and part of its DNA for Alfa Romeo, a brand of Stellantis, the world's fourth largest carmaker. "Every year in July we assess the situation. If in the future we realise we are not interested any more (in Formula 1) or we don't have returns on our investments, we'll see what to do, but everything will be done in an orderly way," Imparato said.

