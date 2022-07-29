CWG 2022: Sachin Tendulkar extends good wishes to Indian women's cricket team

Left Menu

India will lock horns with reigning ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia in Group A on Friday to kick off their Commonwealth Games journey.

Team India (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Team India's first match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended good wishes to the Women in Blue. India will lock horns with reigning ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia in Group A on Friday to kick off their Commonwealth Games journey.

"Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen's team for their #CWG22 campaign," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also showed confidence in the team and said their grit and resilience will resonate in their performance.

"As Women's Cricket is set for historic debut at the #CWG22, wishing all the best to our #Womeninblue. I'm confident that their grit and resilience on the field will resonate in their performance and we'll witness some of the spectacular games of Cricket.@BCCIWomen #B2022," tweeted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah. Earlier, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also expressed excitement about women's cricket being a part of the Games in Birmingham.

"As a cricketer, we always want to play more cricket and matches. Whenever you go to a big event, it is important for you to perform well," Harmanpreet had said in the virtual press conference ahead of their departure to Birmingham. Meanwhile, the 22nd Commonwealth Games kicked off with a scintillating show which included a stunning opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu and the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony. India will be represented by 215 athletes who will feature in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Women's T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with the top eight teams battling out for the gold medal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

