Rugby-France prop Bamba out for six months
France frontrower Demba Bamba could miss out on their defence of the Six Nations next year after having knee surgery. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
- Country:
- France
France frontrower Demba Bamba could miss out on their defence of the Six Nations next year after having knee surgery. The 24-year-old is likely to be sidelined for at least six months, his club Lyon Olympique Universitaire (LOU) said in a statement on Friday.
Bamba, among the exciting generation of French players who saw the country claim the Six Nations crown earlier this year, suffered a cartilage injury playing for France against Japan earlier this month and had an operation this week. His LOU team mate, former New Zealand international Liam Sopoaga, also underwent surgery on his right knee and will miss the next four months, the club added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cape Town
- French
- France
- Japan
- Six Nations
- New Zealand
ALSO READ
Wildfires still raging in southwestern France, now almost 4,000 hectares burnt
Macron: France needs to mobilise for likely energy shortages
Macron: France needs to mobilise for likely energy shortages
Ukraine plays special role in France's Bastille Day parade
Cycling-Pidcock wins Alpe d'Huez Tour de France stage as Vingegaard retains yellow