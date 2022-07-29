Rugby-France prop Bamba out for six months

France frontrower Demba Bamba could miss out on their defence of the Six Nations next year after having knee surgery. The 24-year-old is likely to be sidelined for at least six months, his club Lyon Olympique Universitaire (LOU) said in a statement on Friday.

Bamba, among the exciting generation of French players who saw the country claim the Six Nations crown earlier this year, suffered a cartilage injury playing for France against Japan earlier this month and had an operation this week. His LOU team mate, former New Zealand international Liam Sopoaga, also underwent surgery on his right knee and will miss the next four months, the club added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

