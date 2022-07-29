Left Menu

Harmanpreet hits half-century as India score 154/8 vs Australia

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:14 IST
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck a breezy half-century to steer India to a decent 154 for 8 against Australia in the opening Group A game of the Commonwealth Games, here on Friday.

Harmanpreet smashed 52 off 34 balls with eight fours and a six while opener Shafali Verma played an attacking knock of 48 off 33 balls.

Smriti Mandhana (25 off 17 balls) also started well but couldn't convert that into a substantial knock.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (4/22) was the pick of the Australian bowlers.

Brief Scores: India 154/8 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Shafali Verma 48, Jess Jonassen 4/22) vs Australia.

