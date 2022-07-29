Harmanpreet hits half-century as India score 154/8 vs Australia
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck a breezy half-century to steer India to a decent 154 for 8 against Australia in the opening Group A game of the Commonwealth Games, here on Friday.
Harmanpreet smashed 52 off 34 balls with eight fours and a six while opener Shafali Verma played an attacking knock of 48 off 33 balls.
Smriti Mandhana (25 off 17 balls) also started well but couldn't convert that into a substantial knock.
Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (4/22) was the pick of the Australian bowlers.
Brief Scores: India 154/8 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Shafali Verma 48, Jess Jonassen 4/22) vs Australia.
