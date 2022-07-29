Left Menu

CWG 2022: Shiva Thapa beats Pakistan's Suleman Baloch 5-0 in round one

Shiva Thapa will now play in the round of 16

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:47 IST
CWG 2022: Shiva Thapa beats Pakistan's Suleman Baloch 5-0 in round one
Shiva Thapa (Photo: Shiva Thapa/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian boxer Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan's Suleman Baloch 5-0 in the first round of the men's 63 Kg weight category here at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. India started their campaign in the boxing arena on a winning note. The Indian light welter boxer led in all three rounds of the match. Thapa displayed a good mix of attack and defence and got a full score from every judge.

Shiva Thapa will now play in the round of 16 of this category. Thapa looked confident about his chances in the match as the bell went off. Throughout the bout, Thapa moved well and tested his opponent. Baloch tried to set it up but Thapa kept his calm and also adopted an aggressive approach. Thapa's swift moves and heavy punches proved difficult for Suleman Baloch. (ANI)

