Left Menu

Dominant India U-20 beat Sri Lanka

An ice-cool Gogoi, trapped it, cut in as his rasping right footer bulged the net.The third goal came three minutes later in the 72nd minute.

PTI | Bhubanswar | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:41 IST
Dominant India U-20 beat Sri Lanka

A dominant India registered their first victory in the ongoing SAFF U-20 Championship when they beat Sri Lanka 4-0 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

After a barren first half, goals from Himanshu Jangra (50th minute), Parthiv Gogoi (69th and 90+3rd minutes), and Gurkirat Singh (73rd minute) made the difference between the two teams.

The tireless Jangra, who could not be bogged down throughout the game, followed a deep Parthiv Gogoi cross from the right and nodded it home to open the scoring five minutes after the interval.

Jangra had another chance to double the lead two minutes later. But after being set up in the clear by Vibin Mohanan, his first-time shot on goal was palmed away by an outstretched rival goalkeeper Shane Banuka.

The wait for the second goal, however, wasn't that long -- and it came in the 69th minute – this time Jangra turned feeder for Gogoi. Collecting it around the offensive third, Jangra, with the outstep of his foot, found Gogoi inside the rival box. An ice-cool Gogoi, trapped it, cut in as his rasping right footer bulged the net.

The third goal came three minutes later – in the 72nd minute. Gogoi's volley hit Sidque Kalik's hand and the referee pointed to the spot. Gurkirat Singh, who had failed to head into an empty net off a Jangra cross some minutes back, gleefully converted the penalty.

Gogoi completed the rout, and all he had to do was to tap it into an empty net after Gurkirat outran the entire rival defence to set it up for Gogoi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022