Dominant India U-20 beat Sri Lanka

A dominant India registered their first victory in the ongoing SAFF U-20 Championship when they beat Sri Lanka 4-0 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

After a barren first half, goals from Himanshu Jangra (50th minute), Parthiv Gogoi (69th and 90+3rd minutes), and Gurkirat Singh (73rd minute) made the difference between the two teams.

The tireless Jangra, who could not be bogged down throughout the game, followed a deep Parthiv Gogoi cross from the right and nodded it home to open the scoring five minutes after the interval.

Jangra had another chance to double the lead two minutes later. But after being set up in the clear by Vibin Mohanan, his first-time shot on goal was palmed away by an outstretched rival goalkeeper Shane Banuka.

The wait for the second goal, however, wasn't that long -- and it came in the 69th minute – this time Jangra turned feeder for Gogoi. Collecting it around the offensive third, Jangra, with the outstep of his foot, found Gogoi inside the rival box. An ice-cool Gogoi, trapped it, cut in as his rasping right footer bulged the net.

The third goal came three minutes later – in the 72nd minute. Gogoi's volley hit Sidque Kalik's hand and the referee pointed to the spot. Gurkirat Singh, who had failed to head into an empty net off a Jangra cross some minutes back, gleefully converted the penalty.

Gogoi completed the rout, and all he had to do was to tap it into an empty net after Gurkirat outran the entire rival defence to set it up for Gogoi.

