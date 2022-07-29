Rohit, Karthik propel India to 190 for 6 vs WI

Skipper Rohit Sharma struck 64 off 44 balls while Dinesh Karthik managed a quickfire 19-ball-41 as India scored 190 for 6 against West Indies in the opening T20 International here on Friday.

For West Indies, Alazarri Joseph had best figures of 2 for 46 while left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the most economical, giving away only 14 runs in 4 overs with a wicket in his kitty.

India scored 45 runs in their last three overs. Brief Scores: India 190/6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 64, Dinesh Karthik 41, Alzarri Joseph 2/46, Akeal Hosein 1/14) vs West Indies.

