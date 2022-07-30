Soccer-Kounde joins Barcelona on five-year deal
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 01:50 IST
Barcelona have completed the signing of French international defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla on a five-year contract, both LaLiga clubs said on Friday. While the 23-year-old centre-back will have a buyout clause of one billion euros ($1.02 billion), financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
According to media reports, the transfer fee agreed is 55 million euros ($55.82 million). ($1 = 0.9787 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fires ravage French forests near Atlantic as Europe heats up
Niger needs French buffer as strengthens army, defence minister says
Soccer-Raphinha excited to follow in footsteps of Brazilian greats at Barcelona
Airbus loses bid to use French blocking law in Qatar row
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski from Bayern Munich