Soccer-Kounde joins Barcelona on five-year deal

Barcelona have completed the signing of French international defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla on a five-year contract, both LaLiga clubs said on Friday. While the 23-year-old centre-back will have a buyout clause of one billion euros ($1.02 billion), financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

According to media reports, the transfer fee agreed is 55 million euros ($55.82 million). ($1 = 0.9787 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)