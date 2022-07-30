Left Menu

Bautista Agut reaches final at rain-hit Generali Open

30-07-2022
Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut will have to wait to find out who he will play in the final at the Generali Open as rain delayed play for the second straight day.

Bautista Agut advanced Friday after beating fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 7-6 (3).

After jumping to a 5-2 lead in the second set, Bautista Agut failed to serve out the match twice, wasting three match points on the way before converting the first match point of the tiebreaker.

''It was a really tough end,” Bautista Agut said.

He will seek his 11th ATP title, and the second this year. It’s his first final on clay since 2018 in Gstaad.

In the final, Bautista Agut will play either Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, who eliminated local hot favorite Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals, or Austrian wild card Filip Misolic.

Their semifinal match was suspended due to rain with Misolic leading Hanfmann 1-0 in the decisive third-set tiebreaker after the two split the previous two sets 6-2.

Misolic earlier won his delayed quarterfinal match against Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

