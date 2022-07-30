Left Menu

Rahul injured again, Chahar, Sundar make comeback to ODI fold

He was supposed to be picked for Zimbabwe but now one cant put a date on his comeback, a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on Saturday.Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have all been rested from the tour as ODIs arent top priority for the side with less than three months left for the World T20.Virat had spoken to selectors that he would be available from the Asia Cup onwards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:19 IST
Rahul injured again, Chahar, Sundar make comeback to ODI fold
  • Country:
  • India

Senior opener KL Rahul has been left out of the India squad which will travel to Zimbabwe for an ODI series next month after aggravating his hamstring injury, a development which could potentially jeopardise his T20 World Cup chances.

India will play 3 ODIs in Zimbabwe on August 18, 20 and 22.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar, who has made a stellar start to his English county career with Lancashire is back in the squad along with seamer Deepak Chahar after successful completion of his rehabilitation following hamstring and back injuries.

Chahar has not played competitive cricket for five months now and also missed the 2022 IPL season.

''KL Rahul has recovered from COVID-19 but his hamstring injury seem to have resurfaced. He was supposed to be picked for Zimbabwe but now one can't put a date on his comeback,'' a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have all been rested from the tour as ODIs aren't top priority for the side with less than three months left for the World T20.

''Virat had spoken to selectors that he would be available from the Asia Cup onwards. The first team players will hardly get rest from Asia Cup till end of World T20. Hence this is a two-week window after Windies tour when they can rest,'' the source said.

Washington's comeback was on expected lines as he has had a rough last one year due to a hand injury and contracting COVID-19.

He has had a successful rehabilitation at NCA and in the three games that he has played for Lancashire, he has already picked up a five wicket haul.

''In case of Washington it was never about how but when would he comeback as he has been India's No. 1 finger spinner. He needed game time which he got,'' the source added.

As usual Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in Rohit, Rahul and Pant's absence.

Most of the players who had been part of set-up have been picked with rookie Rahul Tripathi, after being part of squad in Ireland T20Is, getting maiden call up to ODI side.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022