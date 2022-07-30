Left Menu

CWG 2022: Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin reaches round of 16

Mohammad worked his way along the ropes to maintain the lead heading into the third round against the South African

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:39 IST
CWG 2022: Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin reaches round of 16
Mohammad Hussamuddin (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin beat South Africa's Amzolele Dyeyi by a unanimous 5-0 score in the round of 32 match in the featherweight category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. Mohammad Hussamuddin led by 4-0 at the end of round two. Mohammad worked his way along the ropes to maintain the lead heading into the third round of the bout against the South African.

The Indian boxer will go up against Md Salim Hossain from Bangladesh in the round of 16 on August 1 2022. Earlier on Friday, Indian boxer Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan's Suleman Baloch 5-0 in the first round of the men's 63 Kg weight category.

India started their campaign in the boxing arena on a winning note. The Indian light welter boxer led in all three rounds of the match. Thapa displayed a good mix of attack and defence and got a full score from every judge. Shiva Thapa will now play in the round of 16 of this category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022