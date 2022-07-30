To get that many runs was special, says NZ skipper Santner after win over Scotland

Following his side's thumping win against Scotland in the second T20I, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner lauded the batters for delivering with the bat. "To get that many runs was special. Credit to guys for being aggressive from ball one. Different guys have stepped up at different time," said the New Zealand captain in a post-match presentation.

"We have had guys coming in and going for it from ball one. Chapman is a quality player. Rippon did a pretty good job today," he added. New Zealand put on a massive total of 254 runs which is their highest-ever total in the T20I format.

Mark Chapman was awarded man of the match for his excellent knock with bat scoring 83 runs off 44 balls. Michael Bracewell provided the team with a commendable performance as well scoring 66 runs in 25 balls. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

All the bowlers in Scotland's bowling lineup were expensive with Chris Greaves giving the best performance out of them by taking a wicket and conceding 23 runs in the three overs bowled. Scotland's batting couldn't shine with the best numbers yet again put up by all-rounder Chris Greaves as he scored 37 runs off 29 balls but got dismissed by Ish Sodhi in the 12th over.

There was no standout performance from the rest of the host's squad as the team could score 152 runs in 20 overs. (ANI)

