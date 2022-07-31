Left Menu

Boxer Sanjeet bows out of CWG

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 31-07-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 01:46 IST
Boxer Sanjeet bows out of CWG
Indian heavy weight boxer Sanjeet (92kg) crashed out of the Commonwealth Games after losing to Somoa's Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali via a split verdict, here.

Being defensive in the last two rounds cost reigning Asian Champion Sanjeet dear as Faoagali came from behind to take the fixture 3-2 on Saturday.

After attacking in the first round, which he won by an unanimous decision, Sanjeet slipped into defensive mode to allow Faoagali claw his way back in the contest.

Sanjeet was on the backfoot in the second round as Faoagali landed a few punches. He continued the onslaught in the third round.

