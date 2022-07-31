India beat Australia in final league match of badminton mixed team event
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Already through to the quarterfinals, defending champions India continued their rampaging run as they beat Australia in their final group A match of mixed team competition at the Commonwealth Games here.
The Indians have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead over the Australians on Saturday. After blanking Pakistan 5-0 on the first day, India yet again were by far the better team on display on the second day as they outclassed Sri Lanka 5-0 first and then beat Australia to top the group on way to the quarterfinals.
World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth started the proceedings for India against Australia, beating Lin Xiang Ying 21-14 21-13 in a lop-sided contest.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu then trounced Chen Wendy Hsuan-Yu 21-10 21-12 to hand India a 2-0 lead.
In the first doubles clash of the tie, Sumeeth and Chirag defeated Tran Hoang Pham and Jack Yu 21-16 21-19 to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead. While India claimed the top spot, Sri Lanka are currently in second place in group A.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IOA announces 322-member strong squad for Commonwealth Games 2022
IOA announces 322-strong Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games
PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games on Jul 20
Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore top travel destination for Indians this summer: Agoda data
Indian women's hockey team departs for Commonwealth Games 2022