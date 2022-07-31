Left Menu

Ko and Boutier lead Women's Scottish Open by 1 shot

I really like links golf and playing in windy conditions.

Ko and Boutier lead Women's Scottish Open by 1 shot
Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women's Scottish Open.

France's Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71. “I really like links golf and playing in windy conditions. I feel like my ball flight is pretty low and so I never really have trouble keeping it down which is an advantage here because the ball doesn't get affected as much,'' Boutier said. ''And I had some good memories of playing well in the past so that's always helpful.” Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.

“My irons were not as sharp so I don't think I set myself up for as many easier kind of 15 feet and birdie opportunities,” she said. ”I know it wasn't the best golf I've played, but I was able to scramble around. I don't think it was as bad as I think, and I think because I had two really low rounds it makes me compare more to the past couple days.'' Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany's Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.

Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.

No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O'Toole at 4 under.

