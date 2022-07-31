Mizoram teen Jeremy rewrites two Games record on way to maiden CWG medal
Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he added a second yellow metal to Indias tally on Sunday.The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the mens 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg 140kg160kg, finishing ahead of Samoas Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg 127kg 166kg.Nigerias Edidiong Joseph Umoafia took bronze with an effort of 290kg 130kg160kg.
Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he added a second yellow metal to India's tally on Sunday.
The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men's 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg).
Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia took bronze with an effort of 290kg (130kg+160kg). The 19-year-old from Aizwal wrote the Games snatch (140kg) and overall lift (300kg) record in his name but not before an injury scare as twice he grimaced in pain during the clean and jerk attempts. Jeremy opened up a huge 10kg gap with the nearest rival Edidiong Joseph Umoafia when he lifted 140kg in a successful second attempt. He had begun with 136kg.
Jeremy further targeted 143kg in his final attempt but did not succeed. In Clean and Jerk, the 2021 Commonwealth Championship winner began with 154kg and followed that up with 160kg, but could not complete the 165kg attempt.
This was India's fifth medal from the weightlifting arena with Mirabai Chanu (gold), Sanket Sargar (silver), Bidyarani Devi (silver) and Gururaj Poojary (bronze) earning podium finishes on Saturday.
Son of a national-level boxer Lalneihtluanga, Lalrinnunga also aspired to don the gloves but shifted to weightlifting as it involved just power to excel, something he found fascinating.
