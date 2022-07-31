Marie Bouzkova wins Prague Open for her 1st WTA title

Left Menu

Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova cruised past seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Prague Open for her first WTA title.The 24-year-old lifted the trophy after playing in her fourth WTA final, the second this year after she lost to American Sloane Stephens in Guadalajara, Mexico in February.Im extremely happy I won right here, the Czech told the cheering crowd in Prague.

Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova cruised past seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Prague Open for her first WTA title.

The 24-year-old lifted the trophy after playing in her fourth WTA final, the second this year after she lost to American Sloane Stephens in Guadalajara, Mexico in February.

“I'm extremely happy I won right here,” the Czech told the cheering crowd in Prague. The Wimbledon quarterfinalist broke Potapova seven times to win the final in one hour and 11 minutes. Bouzkova didn't drop a set during the hard-court tournament.

The 21-year-old Potapova was also playing in her fourth final. The Russian claimed her first title in Istanbul, Turkey in April. In Prague, she eliminated top-seeded World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Bouzkova and Potapova previously only met in qualifying for the Miami Open earlier this year with the Czech winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. AP NRB NRB

