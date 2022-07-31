Left Menu

Cycling-Van Vleuten wins Tour de France Femmes with final stage triumph

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the Tour de France Femmes after her triumph in Sunday's eighth and final stage, a 123.5km route from Lure to La Super Planche des Belles Filles. The Tour de France Femmes is the first time in 33 years that the best female racers have been given the chance to compete in a multi-stage version of the world's greatest cycle race.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 21:38 IST
Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the Tour de France Femmes after her triumph in Sunday's eighth and final stage, a 123.5km route from Lure to La Super Planche des Belles Filles. Yellow jersey holder Van Vleuten of Movistar produced a late attack and finished the brutal climb strongly to grab her second stage win following her triumph in the penultimate stage.

The Olympic time trial champion finished the final stage 30 seconds ahead of compatriot Demi Vollering of SD Worx, while Silvia Persico came third for Valcar-Travel & Service. The Tour de France Femmes is the first time in 33 years that the best female racers have been given the chance to compete in a multi-stage version of the world's greatest cycle race.

