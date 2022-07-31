Left Menu

Garcia wins Poland Open to claim her 9th WTA title

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 31-07-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 21:41 IST
Garcia wins Poland Open to claim her 9th WTA title
  • Country:
  • Poland

Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Poland Open for her ninth WTA title.

It's the second trophy of the year for Garcia after winning the grass-court Bad Homburg Open, her first title in three years.

The French player could rely more on her serve in her 12th career final, winning 72% of the first-service points, compared to 47% won by her opponent who was playing in her first championship game.

The former fourth-ranked Garcia has won 18 of her last 21 matches.

In Warsaw, she upset top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, ending her clay-court winning streak at 18 matches.

With the victory, Garcia improved to 2-0 against her Romanian opponent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022