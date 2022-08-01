Left Menu

Bangladesh levels T20 series with 7-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Mosaddek Hossain took five top-order wickets to help restrict Zimbabwe to 135-8 before opener Litton Das belted 56 from 33 deliveries to usher Bangladesh to a series-leveling seven-wicket win on Sunday in the second Twenty20 cricket international.Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat but was in trouble early when Mosaddek took a wicket with the first delivery of the match and another with the sixth.Mosaddek picked up his third wicket and the hosts slipped to 6-3 midway through the third over when he had Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine caught at slip after mis-timing an attempted reverse sweep.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 01-08-2022 09:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 09:06 IST
Bangladesh levels T20 series with 7-wicket win over Zimbabwe
  • Zimbabwe

Mosaddek Hossain took five top-order wickets to help restrict Zimbabwe to 135-8 before opener Litton Das belted 56 from 33 deliveries to usher Bangladesh to a series-leveling seven-wicket win on Sunday in the second Twenty20 cricket international.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat but was in trouble early when Mosaddek took a wicket with the first delivery of the match and another with the sixth.

Mosaddek picked up his third wicket and the hosts slipped to 6-3 midway through the third over when he had Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine caught at slip after mis-timing an attempted reverse sweep. The right-arm offspinner added the wickets of Sean Williams, caught and bowled, and Milton Shumba as Zimbabwe slumped to 31-5 in the seventh over. Mosaddek returned 5-20 from his four overs.

Sikandar Raza scored 62 from 53 deliveries and Ryan Burl posted 32 from 31 to bolster Zimbabwe's innings.

In reply, Bangladesh reached 136-3 in 17.3 overs, with Das sharing a 37-run opening stand with Munim Shahriar (7) and 41 for the second wicket with Anamul Haque before he was trapped lbw by Williams.

Afif Hossain (30) and Najmul Shanto (19) combined in an unbeaten 55-run fourth-wicket stand to secure the win to level the three-match series after Zimbabwe won the opener by 17 runs.

The deciding third T20 will be held Tuesday in Harare.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

