Left Menu

Sinner rallies to top Alcaraz in Croatia Open final

but I know that I still have a lot of things to improve. Sinner saved all nine break points he faced before converting his first match point to claim his first trophy on clay after he won all the previous ones at hard-court tournaments.The 20-year-old Sinner broke his opponent for the first time in the third game of the second set, a game after he saved six break points.

PTI | Umag | Updated: 01-08-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 09:14 IST
Sinner rallies to top Alcaraz in Croatia Open final
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Second-seeded Jannik Sinner rallied from a set down in the final of the Croatia Open to beat top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 for his sixth career ATP title.

The 10th-ranked Italian was playing his first final of the year — and eighth overall — as he prevented the fifth-ranked Alcaraz from successfully defending his first ATP title.

Sinner dominated after the 19-year-old Alcaraz prevailed in the first-set tiebreaker. “I am obviously very happy,” Sinner said. “I have (had) a tough year until now, I had some unfortunate moments, but we worked every time to play better, to be a better player, to be a better person ... but I know that I still have a lot of things to improve.'' Sinner saved all nine break points he faced before converting his first match point to claim his first trophy on clay after he won all the previous ones at hard-court tournaments.

The 20-year-old Sinner broke his opponent for the first time in the third game of the second set, a game after he saved six break points. He improved his record against Alcaraz to 2-1.

It was the second straight final loss for Alcaraz after he was upset by Lorenzo Musetti in Hamburg last Sunday.

Alcaraz played his tour-leading sixth final of the year. He has won five titles, four of them this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022