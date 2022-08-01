Left Menu

NFL-Browns quarterback Watson faces six-game suspension - report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is to be suspended for six games for violating the National Football League's (NFL) personal-conduct policy, a report on the league's website https://www.nfl.com/news/deshaun-watson-informed-by-judge-sue-l-robinson-he-should-be-suspended-six-games said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 19:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is to be suspended for six games for violating the National Football League's (NFL) personal-conduct policy, a report on the league's website https://www.nfl.com/news/deshaun-watson-informed-by-judge-sue-l-robinson-he-should-be-suspended-six-games said on Monday. Many women came forward last year and filed lawsuits against Watson, accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct.

In March, the 26-year-old Watson denied sexually assaulting or acting in an inappropriate manner towards any of the 22 women who had made complaints against him at the time. A Texas grand jury declined to indict Watson.

ESPN reported in June that 20 of the 24 lawsuits had been settled. The NFL report on Monday said the recommended six-game suspension was made by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson and that there would be no additional fine.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) said on Sunday that it would not appeal Robinson's ruling, although the league still has the right to appeal. Watson, who has not played since the 2020 season, joined the Browns from the Houston Texans in March this year, signing a five-year, $230 million contract.

