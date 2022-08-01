Soccer-Fabregas joins Serie B side Como, invests in club
Former Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has invested in second-tier Italian club Como and also signed a two-year contract to play for them, the club announced at a news conference on Monday. Ex-Spain international Fabregas became a free agent after his release from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the close season.
Ex-Spain international Fabregas became a free agent after his release from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the close season. Como finished 13th in Serie B last season following their promotion from the third tier in 2020-21.
"He owns part of the club, he's a shareholder," club CEO Dennis Wise told reporters, without providing further details. "That's what Cesc wants to get involved in. He'll be here a lot longer than expected really. It was important, he felt that way, to be part of it going forward long-term," added Wise, a former England and Chelsea midfielder.
"There's a lot more to be done at the football club regarding where we want to end up, in Serie A. He sees it as a good opportunity and I'm pleased he's on board." Fabregas was part of Spain's World Cup-winning team in 2010 and won the Premier League twice with Chelsea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
