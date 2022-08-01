CWG 2022: Indian Judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam clinches silver in 48kg final

Shushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. India's Shushila Devi Likmabam suffered a defeat against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi by a Waza-Ari at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2.

The match between the two Judokas was hard fought. In the match, both players received a second Shido apiece. Both judokas were on two penalties each. Michaela Whitebooi won the gold with a leg sweep. Earlier in the day, Shushila Devi Likmabam defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the women's 48kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Commonwealth Games 2014 silver medalist Shushila Devi beat Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in 2:52 minutes in the judo women - 48kg semi-final. Earlier Shushila thrashed Harriet Bonface in 1 minute and 19 seconds in the judo women -48kg quarter-final at Birmingham 2022. (ANI)

