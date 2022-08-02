CWG 2022: Long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees qualify for final

Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya have made it to the finals of the men's long jump event after landing in the top three in the qualification rounds of their respective groups at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday. In his group A qualification round, Sreeshankar made a jump of 8.05 m in his first attempt. This was all the Indian needed to reach the final. He was at the top of the leaderboard from the get-go and nobody could outdo him. At the second position was Laquan Nairan of Bahamas with best jump of 7.90 m. Jovan van Vuuren of South Africa was in the third position with the best jump of 7.87 m. The top eight athletes from the group qualified for the finals.

In the Group B qualification round, Anees was also off to a good start, making a jump of 7.49 m in his first attempt. He made a jump of 7.68 m in his second attempt and another 7.49 m in his third attempt, finishing with the best of 7.68 m. He finished as third in his group, next to Emanuel Archibald of Guyana who had the best jump of 7.83 m in his first attempt. At the second was Christopher Mitrevski of Australia, who pulled off the best jump of 7.76 m. Anees finished and qualified for the final as the 8th-best jumper. A total of 12 athletes qualified for the final.

Next, from 12:03 AM onwards will start the qualifying round of the Men's High Jump. Tejaswin Shankar will represent India in this. Women's Discus Throw final will take place from 12:52 PM onwards, where Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon will be in action. (ANI)

