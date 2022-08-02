Left Menu

Punam Yadav finishes last in 76kg after faltering in clean and jerk

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:33 IST
Punam Yadav finishes last in 76kg after faltering in clean and jerk
Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav. (Photo- Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav finished last in the women's 76kg category after failing in all her three clean and jerk attempts at the ongoing Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

Punam, the reigning CWG champion in the 69kg category, was in the silver medal-winning position after the snatch where she lifted 98kg in her third attempt.

Punam, though, started on a disappointing note as she failed to lift 95kg in her first attempt before clearing it in the next.

She was placed second after the completion of the snatch with Canada's Maya Laylor at the top with a lift of 100kg.

But the clean and jerk turned out to be an anti-climax for Punam as she failed to clear 116kg in all her three attempts.

Punam challenged the judge's decision after her final attempt, but it was rejected, ruling her out of the competition.

Laylor won the gold with a Games record of 228kg (100+128), while Nigeria's Taiwo Liadi bagged the silver with a total lift of 216kg (96+120). The bronze went to Maximina Uepa of Narau, who lifted 215kg (96+119).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022