‘Run for Azadi’ half marathon for central, state govt employees on Sept 25

A 'Run for Azadi' half marathon will be organized here on September 25 for employees of the central and state governments, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday.

To commemorate the glorious history of Indian people and culture as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB), in association with the Youth Hostel Association of India (YHAI), is organizing its third half marathon in three different categories i.e. 5km, 10km and 21km on September 25, 2022, from 5 am to 8:30 am, the order said. The marathon will start from Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and will finish at the same place, it said.

The CCSCSB, which is the central agency for the promotion of cultural & sports activities amongst central government employees, works under the aegis and control of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

On the occasion of 75 years of Independence of India, the Centre is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states and Union territories by conducting activities in the field of languages and culture, the order said.

Central government employees and their family members from all over India, civilian employees of state governments/UTs/ public sector undertakings/autonomous bodies and their family members, and members of YHAI and their family members are eligible to participate in the race.

"Trophies for first, second and third positions in each category of the run for males and females separately will be awarded. On successful completion of the half marathon, each participant will be given a medal," the order said.

Besides, cash prizes for winners in all categories for both men and women will also be given, it added.

