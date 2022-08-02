Left Menu

Long jumpers Sreeshankar, Yahiya and shot putter Kaur qualify for final; Dutee exits early

National record holder Murali Sreeshankar topped the men's long jump qualification round to storm into the finals along with Muhammed Anees Yahiya, who qualified as eighth best, at the Commonwealth Games athletics competition here on Tuesday.

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur also made it to the final as one of the nine athletes who could not breach the automatic qualification mark of 18m but one among the best 12 performers.

The 32-year-old Kaur finished fourth in Group B qualification round and seventh overall with a best throw of 16.78m which she achieved in her third and final throw. She has a season's best of 18.06m and personal best of 18.86m.

However, top Indian sprinter Dutee Chand crashed out of the CWG after finishing 27th overall in the preliminary heat races. The national record holder (11.17s) clocked a disappointing 11.55 seconds to finish fourth in heat number 5.

The 26-year-old Dutee has a season's best of 11.40s which she had clocked during the National Inter-State Championships in June. She had run a wind-assisted 11.38s in Kazakhstan, also in June. The 23-year-old Sreeshankar, a gold medal contender, was the lone athlete to breach the automatic qualification mark of 8m, with an opening round effort of 8.05m in Group A.

He did not make any more attempts. His jump was, however, wind assisted, with a tail wind speed of +2.7m/s.

Sreeshankar, who finished seventh in the recent World Championships in Eugene, USA, has a season's and personal best of 8.36m.

Yahiya, on the other hand, finished third in Group B qualification round with a best jump of 7.68m. He has a season's and personal best of 8.15m.

Those who touched the automatic qualification mark of 8m or 12 best performers make it to the finals to be held on August 4.

