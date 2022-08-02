Left Menu

Prez Murmu congratulates weightlifter Vikas Thakur for winning CWG silver

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 23:12 IST
Prez Murmu congratulates weightlifter Vikas Thakur for winning CWG silver
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated weightlifter Vikas Thakur for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and said his ''consistency in bringing medals for India is commendable''.

Indian heavyweight lifter Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning the silver in the men's 96-kg category.

''Congratulations to Vikas Thakur for winning silver medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. The passion and dedication with which you have pursued weightlifting is exemplary. Your consistency in bringing medals for India is commendable,'' the President tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

