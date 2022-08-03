CWG:Boxer Rohit Tokas advances to 67kg quarterfinals
Indian boxer Rohit Tokas (67kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's welterweight category in the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Delhi boxer notched a 5-0 win over Alfred Kotey of Ghana.
Playing with an open guard for the better part of the bout, Tokas spent the first round defending as Kotey donned the role of the aggressor. While Kotey landed more punches than Tokas, they were not clean and the Indian defended well to earn a 4-1 win.
In the second round, Tokas, who is making his CWG debut, looked more confident and landed several right jabs and hooks on his opponent to win it as well.
Tokas unleashed himself in the final three minutes as he landed a combination of punches on his opponent. Kotey had no answer for the Indian's onslaught as all five judges ruled in favour of the latter. Tokas is now just one win away from ensuring a medal.
