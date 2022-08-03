Left Menu

India beat Windies by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I

For West Indies, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes and Jason Holder took a wicket apiece.India had won the first T20I by 68 runs before losing the second match by five wickets.Earlier, invited to bat, West Indies posted 164 for 5 against India in their allotted 20 overs. India 165 for 3 in 19 overs Suryakumar Yadav 76, Rishabh Pant 33 not out Akeal Hosein 128.

PTI | Basseterre | Updated: 03-08-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 01:13 IST
India beat Windies by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I
  • Country:
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis

India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 International to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here on Tuesday.

India chased down the target of 165 with six balls to spare with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with a 44-ball 76. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 33 off 26 balls. For West Indies, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes and Jason Holder took a wicket apiece.

India had won the first T20I by 68 runs before losing the second match by five wickets.

Earlier, invited to bat, West Indies posted 164 for 5 against India in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Kyle Mayers top-scored for the West Indies with a 50-ball 73 while Rovman Powell contributed 23.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets for 35 runs while Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh got one each.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 73, Rovman Powell 23; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/35). India: 165 for 3 in 19 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 76, Rishabh Pant 33 not out; Akeal Hosein 1/28).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022