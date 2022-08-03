Left Menu

Soccer-Ten Hag slams Man Utd players for leaving Rayo Vallecano game early

"This is unacceptable for all those involved." Ronaldo's future at United has been the subject of intense speculation after British media reported that the 37-year-old told the club that he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:16 IST
Soccer-Ten Hag slams Man Utd players for leaving Rayo Vallecano game early
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said it was "unacceptable" that some players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, left Old Trafford before the end of their pre-season friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Portuguese forward Ronaldo returned to the squad for the game after missing their tour of Thailand and Australia for family reasons, but he failed to score and was replaced at halftime.

Pictures emerged on social media showing Ronaldo leaving the stadium before the end of the 1-1 draw, with the BBC reporting that several other players who were sitting in the directors' box had also departed early. "We are a team and that means you stay until the end," Ten Hag told Viaplay. "This is unacceptable for all those involved."

Ronaldo's future at United has been the subject of intense speculation after British media reported that the 37-year-old told the club that he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League. United will play in the second-tier Europa League this term.

They will open their Premier League campaign on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022