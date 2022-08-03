Soccer-Semi-automated offside technology to be used in UEFA Super Cup, Champions League

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be introduced in European club competition for the first time at the Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki next week, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. SAOT will also be used from the group stage in the upcoming Champions League season, UEFA said.

"UEFA is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the work of the referees," UEFA Chief Refereeing Officer Roberto Rosetti said in a statement. "This innovative system will allow VAR teams to determine offside situations quickly and more accurately, enhancing the flow of the game and the consistency of the decisions."

The Super Cup game takes place on Aug. 10.

