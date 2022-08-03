Left Menu

Soccer-Semi-automated offside technology to be used in UEFA Super Cup, Champions League

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be introduced in European club competition for the first time at the Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki next week, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 20:03 IST
Soccer-Semi-automated offside technology to be used in UEFA Super Cup, Champions League
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be introduced in European club competition for the first time at the Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki next week, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. SAOT will also be used from the group stage in the upcoming Champions League season, UEFA said.

"UEFA is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the work of the referees," UEFA Chief Refereeing Officer Roberto Rosetti said in a statement. "This innovative system will allow VAR teams to determine offside situations quickly and more accurately, enhancing the flow of the game and the consistency of the decisions."

The Super Cup game takes place on Aug. 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022