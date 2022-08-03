Soccer-West Ham agree fee with Lille for Belgian Onana - reports

Left Menu

West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Belgium international midfielder Amadou Onana from French Ligue 1 side Lille for a fee of 40 million euros ($40.50 million) including add-ons, British media reported on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 21:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Belgium international midfielder Amadou Onana from French Ligue 1 side Lille for a fee of 40 million euros ($40.50 million) including add-ons, British media reported on Wednesday. The BBC and the Guardian reported that the Premier League club were yet to discuss personal terms with the Dakar-born 20-year-old, who made his debut for Belgium in their 4-1 Nations League defeat by the Netherlands in June.

West Ham are looking to bolster their midfield to offer support to Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek following the retirement of club captain Mark Noble last season. The club have already signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, midfielder Flynn Downes, forward Gianluca Scamacca and defender Nayef Aguerd during the summer transfer window.

However, Aguerd will miss the start of the new season after having ankle surgery for an injury he sustained in a pre-season friendly against Scottish side Rangers last month. West Ham are also looking to add Burnley playmaker Maxwel Cornet to their squad, reports added.

David Moyes' side, who finished seventh last season to qualify for the Europa Conference League, will host champions Manchester City in their opening game of the Premier League campaign on Sunday. ($1 = 0.9878 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

